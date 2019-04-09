Modi blames Congress for creation of Pakistan, praises Shiv Sena

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

AUSA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appealed first-time voters to "vote for the nation", as he addressed a mammoth poll rally at Ausa near Latur in Marathwada region of Maharashtra.

In his first ever joint poll rally with Uddhav Thackeray in past five years, Modi also showered praise at the alliance party and its top family for their restraint shown by them in taking any post of power.

He also lashed out at the Congress over several issues right from their manifesto to questioning the authenticity of surgical strike and air strike and the corruption in over 40 minutes of his speech.



Towards the end of his over 40 minutes of speech, Modi made a conscious effort to strike a connect with the voters born in the twenty-first century.

"Whatever we do anything for the first time, we remember it for lifetime.... you all first time voters, all born in 21st century, are going to vote for the first time... you vote for the nation," he said amidst thunderous applause and cheers.

"Don't make any mistake..... vote for the nation when you are voting for the first time," he said, without making any direct references to the BJP, Shiv Sena or its allies.

"Give vote for the nation... the nation has given you a lot, the society has given you a lot... remember your parents, teachers, doctors...," Modi said, pointing out that whenever one draws his or her first salary or earn profits, they give it to their mother, Goddess or sister or for some cause. "The first vote is also important," he said.

"Give your vote to the jawans who died in Pulwama, give your vote to brave soldiers who conducted surgical strikes, air strikes, give your votes to the farmers who toil hard in scorching Sun, Give your vote to ensure water security for every farmer, Give your vote to ensure end to terrorism, Give your vote for ensuring robust national security," Modi added.

Modi also accused Congress for the creation of Pakistan and speaking the language of Pakistan in its manifesto.

"The Congress should peep in its past before talking of human rights. It was the same party that deprived Balasaheb Thackeray of his basic right to vote," Modi said while lashing out Congress and showering praise for Shiv Sena.

In his first election rally along with Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, PM Modi also praised Thackeray family for refraining themselves from taking any position of power.

"When I speak of dynasty in politics, I feel it should be like the Thackerays. Balasaheb could have become Chief Minister. But, he never chose to occupy any post of power. He mother let his son Uddhav do so," Modi said.

Modi arrived at the stage holding hands with Uddhav Thackeray and referred to him as "younger brother" as he began his address.