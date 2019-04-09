Neha Shorie murder case handed over to BOI

Home Nation

The Chief Minister has also asked the Chief Secretary to probe the sale of the weapon to the accused by a Ropar based arms dealer.

Neha Shorie, senior official with the Drug and Food Chemical Laboratory in Kharar. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The murder case of senior health official Neha Shorie, who was shot dead at point-blank range at her office on March 29, has been transferred to the Bureau of Investigation (BOI) by Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

This followed a request by the victim’s family to shift the investigation out of Mohali.

The Chief Minister has also asked the Chief Secretary Karan A Singh to inquire into the lapses that led to the accused Balwinder Singh being given a revolver license by the Ropar District Police and the District Magistrate.

The Chief Secretary has also been asked to probe the sale of the weapon to the accused by a Ropar based arms dealer. Balwinder had killed himself on being apprehended by the cops after he had shot Neha dead in her office at Kharar.

Amarinder made it clear that nobody would be allowed to interfere or intimidate any public servant in the discharge of their duties, and assured Neha’s family of justice.

During the meeting with the CM, Neha's family members expressed the apprehension that a well-planned conspiracy led to her killing and sought an in-depth investigation into the matter. They also questioned the alleged suicide of the accused and wondered if it was to cover up a larger conspiracy.

Neha Shorie was posted with the Drug and Food Chemical Laboratory in Kharar and dealt with licensing in Mohali and Ropar districts. The accused went to the victim’s office and fired two rounds. Thereafter, he had shot himself after being cornered by people there, while he was trying to flee the spot. 

