Home Nation

Nirmohi Akhara moves SC against excess land release in Ayodhya

Urging the apex court to decide on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid Ayodhya title dispute, the Akhara has alleged that a number of temples on the acquired land managed by it has been damaged.

Published: 09th April 2019 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Ayodhya, Ram mandir, Babri Masjid

Carved stones are seen at the Ram Janmabhomi Nyas-run workshop at Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya Monday November 12 2018. | (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Nirmohi Akhara, one of the parties that got one-third of the disputed land in the Ayodhya title dispute, moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday opposing the Centre's plea to release a majority of the 67.7 acres of acquired land, saying it cannot be given to anyone by the government.

Urging the apex court to decide on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid Ayodhya title dispute, the Akhara has alleged that a number of temples on the acquired land managed by it has been damaged.

The Centre has moved the top court seeking the modification of its earlier order and the release of "excess/superfluous" land so that it can be returned to those who has owned it.

Its application is yet to be heard by the court as it has ordered mediation of the dispute for an amicable settlement of the title suit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirmohi Akhara Ayodhya Supreme Court Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp