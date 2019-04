By ANI

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Apr 9 (ANI) One worker was killed and four others sustained grievous injuries in an explosion in a boiler at an ordnance factory here on Tuesday.

The injured have been shifted to the Regency Hospital, according to Ram Sumer, chief of Ordnance Factory Hospital.

Officials at the factory have not given any statement till now.

More details are awaited.