Plea in apex court to fix time frame for CBI investigations

A plea was filed in the Supreme Court seeking to ensure that cases involving the 'high and mighty' are not mishandled or delayed.

Supreme Court of India (File Photo)

NEW DELHI: With an aim to develop a mechanism for time-bound investigations by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a plea was filed in the Supreme Court on Monday seeking to ensure that cases involving the “high and mighty” are not mishandled or delayed.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi issued notices to the Centre, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and the CBI on the petition, which also sought a direction to the authorities to report on the status of cases which have been pending with the probe agency for five or more years.

According to the plea, filed by advocate Maneesh Pathak, due to absence of guidelines pushing for timely completion of probes, the accused involved in the case get time to tamper with substantial evidence, which weakens the case.

“The CBI has often been criticised a number of times for its mishandling of several scams and cases handled by it in the past. It has also been criticised for dragging its feet investigating prominent politicians, such as P V Narasimha Rao, Jayalalithaa, Lalu  Prasad Yadav, Mayawati and Mulayam Singh Yadav. This tactic leads to their acquittal or non-prosecution,” the plea said.

“In several cases, the accused, having connections with influential people like politicians and bureaucrats, delay cases pending against them till their connections form the government, thus leading to the formation of a ‘single directive’ system in that case from the authorities with whom the accused have connections with,”

Supreme Court CBI Investigation

