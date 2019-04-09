Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi has a special obsession with BJP: Smriti Irani

Irani's comment comes after Gandhi criticised the BJP manifesto earlier today, calling it the "voice of an isolated man".

Union Minister Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday took a jibe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi and said that the latter has a "special obsession" with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Rahul Gandhi has a special obsession with BJP. Had he been focussed on the country, the nation would have come to know of his vision for it," Irani said.

"Despite having a vision, there is a question mark on his efficiency as the nation knows the condition of Amethi. On one hand, there is an efficient government which has taken a resolution to build a 'New India', on the other there is a man who stays restricted to making announcements. When it comes to the reality of his own constituency, people get to know that despite being an MP for so long he has not been able to develop it," she said.

Irani's comment comes after Gandhi criticised the BJP manifesto earlier today, calling it the "voice of an isolated man". He also termed the manifesto "short-sighted and arrogant".

"The Congress manifesto was created through discussion. The voice of over a million Indian people, it is wise and powerful. The BJP manifesto was created in a closed room. The voice of an isolated man, it is short-sighted and arrogant," he had tweeted.

