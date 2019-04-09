BJP manifesto short-sighted, arrogant and voice of an isolated man: Rahul

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday termed the Bharatiya Janata Party manifesto as short-sighted, terming it arrogant and reflecting the voice of an isolated man.

"The BJP manifesto was created in a closed room. The voice of an isolated man, it is short-sighted and arrogant," Gandhi tweeted.



Whereas, he said: "The Congress manifesto was created through discussion. The voice of over a million Indian people it is wise and powerful."

The Congress manifesto was released on April 2 highlighting the party's minimum income support programme "Nyay", separate budget for farmers promises to fill 22 lakh vacancies by March 2020, 6 per cent budget allocation for education and no requirement for permission to start new businesses.

The BJP brought out its vision document ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on Monday and stressed on strengthening the armed forces, fast-tracking defence purchases, zero tolerance towards terrorism, implementing National Register of Citizens (NRC) in a phased manner in other parts of the country, using technology to prevent infiltration in the Northeast.

It reiterated position to scrap Article 370 (special status to Jammu and Kashmir); committed to annulling Article 35A or the law which says that no outsider can own property in Jammu and Kashmir.

Besides promising interest-free Kisan credit card loans, short term agricultural loans up to Rs 1 lakh to be given at zero per cent interest, for one to five years, on the condition of prompt repayment of principal amount.