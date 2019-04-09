We don't engage in peaceful talks with countries that kill our soldiers: Amit Shah

By ANI

SHAMSHABAD (Telangana): Citing the example of the 2016 surgical strike and airstrike on terrorist camps in Pakistan this year, BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the Narendra Modi-led NDA government does not believe in engaging in peace talks with countries that kill our soldiers.

"Pakistan backed terrorists killed 40 CRPF jawans in Pulwama. Everybody wondered what could be done now. Fearing another surgical strike, Pakistan deployed tanks on the border. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government gave a befitting reply through an airstrike on terrorist camps in Balakot. After the airstrike, there were celebrations across India. There were only two places that mourned the incident - one was Pakistan and the other was in Rahul Gandhi and company's camp," Shah said while addressing a rally here.

"Rahul Gandhi's guru Sam Pitroda said why are you conducting an airstrike for such a small thing. Pitroda, this is not a small thing. You can do 'ILU-ILU' with terrorists. Modi govt believes in giving befitting reply to the enemies who dare to kill our soldiers. We don't engage in peaceful talks with such countries," he added.

Criticising the incumbent K Chandrashekar Rao-led government in Telangana, Shah said: "The KCR-led government no longer celebrates Liberation Day on September 17 because it is scared of Asaduddin Owaisi. After being elected, KCR was not able to form his Cabinet in the state for more than two months. What do you expect from such a person and party?"

He added, "Just like Congress, KCR's party is also afflicted with dynasty politics. Do people have any issues with who will become the next Chief Minister from KCR's party? Everybody knows that it will either be his son, daughter or son-in-law. UPA government only gave Rs 16,500 crore to Telangana. But BJP-led NDA government gave Rs 2, 45, 847 crore for the development of Telangana."

Shah went on to add that though people of the state have overwhelmingly voted for KCR as the Chief Mimister at the Assembly polls, he is not a suitable candidate for the Prime Minister's post. "We accept the people's verdict, but I want to ask whether KCR can become the Prime Minister of this country? The upcoming election is to choose the next Prime Minister of the country. It is time to choose Narendra Modi again."

Telangana will go to polls in a single phase for all 17 seats on April 11. The results will be announced on May 23.