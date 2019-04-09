Home Nation

Woman driven out of husband's home can file case at place where she has taken shelter: SC

The court also said besides the place where a woman was living before and after marriage, the place of shelter will also have territorial jurisdiction for filing matrimonial cases.

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Tuesday held that a woman driven out of her matrimonial home can file a criminal case against her estranged spouse and in-laws at a place where she has taken shelter.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi delivered an important judgment with regard to the territorial jurisdiction of a place where a married woman can file cases against her estranged husband and in-laws after being subjected to dowry harassment and cruelty.

The apex court verdict came on a plea filed by one Rupali Devi of Uttar Pradesh.

Supreme Court Dowry Cases dowry harassment

