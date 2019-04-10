Delighted that SC dismissed Centre's argument on admissibility of privileged Rafale papers: Shourie
The apex court on Wednesday dismissed preliminary objections raised by the Centre that documents on which claimed privilege cannot be relied upon to re-examine the verdict.
Published: 10th April 2019 11:17 AM | Last Updated: 10th April 2019 11:30 AM
NEW DELHI: Former union minister Arun Shourie, one of the review petitioners in the Rafale case, Wednesday said he was delighted by the unanimous verdict of the Supreme Court dismissing Centre's "peculiar argument" on admissibility of privileged documents.
The apex court on Wednesday dismissed preliminary objections raised by the Centre that documents on which claimed"privilege" cannot be relied upon to re-examine the verdict in the Rafale fighter jet deal with France.
"We are delighted it is an unanimous verdict dismissing Central government's peculiar argument on admissibility of documents.
Centre's argument meant no wrong can be done in the defence deal," he told PTI.
Shourie is one of the review petitioners along with former union minister Yashwant Sinha and activist advocate Prashant Bhushan.