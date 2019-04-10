Home Nation

Desist from extending preferential treatment to one party, Election Commission warns Doordarshan

The commission had recently issued a show cause notice to DD news for showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' programme for nearly one hour.

Published: 10th April 2019 01:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 01:11 AM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India in New Delhi. (Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission Tuesday directed Doordarshan to "desist" from extending any preferential or disproportionate airtime coverage in favour of any party.

In a strongly-worded letter to secretary, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, the EC said, "Would like you (secy) to direct the DD news channel to desist from extending any preferential or disproportionate airtime coverage in favour of any party and extend commensurate and balanced coverage of the activities of all recognised political parties..."

The commission had recently issued a show cause notice to DD news for showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' programme for nearly one hour after opposition parties complained that the national broadcaster was being biased.

In its reply, DD news had reportedly said the BJP gets maximum time on its news slot, followed by the Congress since the Lok Sabha polls were announced.

"It was noted from the report that the airtime coverage given to various political parties is disproportionate and not balanced, which is not in accordance with the principle of maintaining neutrality and a level playing field, especially in the context of the provisions of MCC," the EC said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Election Commission Doordarshan BJP Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Union Minister Arun Shourie (File Photo)
Arun Shourie on Rafale deal after SC dismisses says will examine 'stolen' papers
Sikkim Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019: Here's all you need to know
Gallery
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp