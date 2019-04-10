Home Nation

Gujarat OBC leader Alpesh Thakor quits Congress ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Earlier in the day, Gujarat Kshatriya Thakor Sena, an outfit floated by him, decided to sever its ties with the Congress. It also asked Thakor to resign from the Congress.

Published: 10th April 2019 06:53 PM

Alpesh Thakor

Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor (Photo | Alpesh Thakor Twitter)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Prominent OBC leader from Gujarat and MLA Alpesh Thakor quit the Congress Wednesday.

Speculation was rife that Thakor may quit the Congress as he was unhappy with the local party leadership. Though he was keen to contest from Patan Lok Sabha seat, the Congress chose former MP Jagdish Thakor.

After emerging as a prominent OBC leader in Gujarat, he had joined the Congress before the 2017 Assembly polls and won from Radhanpur seat in Patan district.

Meanwhile, there are also roumors that, Thakor might join BJP after splitting with congress. 

