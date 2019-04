Gujarat OBC leader Alpesh Thakor quits Congress ahead of Lok Sabha elections

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Prominent OBC leader from Gujarat and MLA Alpesh Thakor quit the Congress Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Gujarat Kshatriya Thakor Sena, an outfit floated by him, decided to sever its ties with the Congress. It also asked Thakor to resign from the Congress.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Speculation was rife that Thakor may quit the Congress as he was unhappy with the local party leadership. Though he was keen to contest from Patan Lok Sabha seat, the Congress chose former MP Jagdish Thakor.

After emerging as a prominent OBC leader in Gujarat, he had joined the Congress before the 2017 Assembly polls and won from Radhanpur seat in Patan district.

Meanwhile, there are also roumors that, Thakor might join BJP after splitting with congress.