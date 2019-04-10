Home Nation

Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla joins BJP

Bainsla was inducted into the party in presence of Union Minister and Rajasthan election in-charge Prakash Javadekar and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni at the party headquarters.

Gujar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla and his son Vijay Bainsla join BJP in the presence of Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar at BJP HQ in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav))

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Gurjar Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti leader Kirori Singh Bainsla, who led the protest across Rajasthan demanding reservation for Gurjars, on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here.

He was inducted into the party in presence of Union Minister and Rajasthan election in-charge Prakash Javadekar and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni at the party headquarters.

 

Bainsla's son Vijay Bainsla also joined the party.

From serving as a Indian Army officer to forming an Army of his own, Bainsla fought during the 1962 war against China and the 1965 war against Pakistan.

"After closely monitoring ideologies and the working style of the Congress and the BJP, I have decided to join the BJP. I found Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the rarest of the rare leader. He impressed me a lot," Bainsla said.

He said he will continue to work with backward communities.

