Guwahati  Diary

Ad for missing parrot

Advertisements in newspapers or TV channels seeking information about missing persons are common, but what is rare is an ad seeking info on a missing parrot. The sudden disappearance of a parrot has left its owner upset. So, he put up an advertisement in a newspaper seeking information on the bird ‘Jojo’ and announced a cash reward of D30,000 for the informer. “Lost parrot named Jojo. (It was) last seen near Netaji Apartment, Lalganesh in Guwahati at 1:13 pm on 30th March, 2019. Reward J30,000,” the advertisement, which carried a picture of the parrot, read.

Man who stripped wears saffron

Jadav Das, leader of Chatra Mukti Sangram Samiti (CMSS), who staged a nude protest in New Delhi in January against the Centre’s attempt to get the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, passed in Parliament, joined the BJP last week. Das’ decision to wear saffron left Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti embarrassed as the CMSS is the student wing of KMSS which along with 69 other organisations had spearheaded the protests in Assam. Defending his decision, Das said some people had provoked him to strip in New Delhi. Without taking any names, he said someone played with their “emotion” and provoked them to strip.

Rape-free India

Concerned over the rising number of rape cases, two organisations in Assam are reaching out to candidates in the state to make them take a pledge that they will work for a “rape-free India”. The Global Organisation for Life Development (GOLD) and the Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation said they were worried over the spurt in crimes against women and children. The reason they decided to approach the candidates is that MPs being lawmakers have the power to amend an Act in Parliament. Giving out figures of crime against women, GOLD said four women are raped and sexually abused every hour while two cases of domestic violence are reported every 37 minutes in the country.

Tobacco and cancer

Assam witnesses 34,000 deaths every year due to tobacco-related diseases. The state has a population of 3.29 crore and nearly one-third of it are tobacco users. So, the National Service Scheme (NSS), working to prevent youth from using tobacco, organised a workshop at the Gauhati University recently for its programme officers and volunteers on the prevention of cancer. Speaking at the workshop, Gauhati University Vice-Chancellor Dr Mridul Hazarika, said, “The problem of tobacco is a serious issue. Students also tend to use tobacco. This initiative will not only help NSS volunteers but also influence people in the community.”