IED blast in Maharasthra's Naxal-hit Gadchiroli on poll eve, CRPF personnel injured

The blast took place in Gatta-Ettapalli area of the district in the evening where the troops of the 191st battalion were on patrol.

Published: 10th April 2019 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

Bomb blast

For representational purpose only.

By PTI

GADCHIROLI: An IED blast left a CRPF personnel seriously injured on Wednesday in the Naxal violence affected Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra when security personnel were out to secure the area on the eve of Lok Sabha polls, officials said.

The Central Reserve Police Force troops were out to secure the area ahead of the polls, they said. The sub-officer suffered limb injury due to the improvised explosive device blast.

He is stated to be in critical condition and is being airlifted for treatment, an official said. The region will go to polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on Thursday.

A BJP MLA and four security personnel were killed in a Maoist triggered IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Tuesday.

Comments(1)

  • Pnkaj
    Right
    1 day ago reply
