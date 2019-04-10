Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019​: BJP MP Ramthal Chaudhary quits party in Jharkhand, to fight Independent

BJP has fielded Sanjay Seth, chairperson of state Khadi Board in Ramthal Chaudhary's place.

Published: 10th April 2019 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

RANCHI: Rebel BJP Lok Sabha MP Ramthal Chaudhary on Wednesday quit the membership of the party here and announced to fight the poll as an Independent.

"I have resigned from primary membership of the BJP. I will fight as an Independent candidate and file nomination on April 16," said Ramtahal Chaudhary at a press conference here.

The BJP has denied ticket to four sitting Lok Sabha MPs -- Ramtahal Chaudhary (Ranchi), Rabindra Rai (Koderma), Rabindra Pandey (Giridih) and Karia Munda (Khuti) from the state.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The party has fielded Sanjay Seth, chairperson of state Khadi Board in Chaudhary's place.

"The party did not consult me when denying ticket and fielding a new face from Ranchi. I did not win the Lok Sabha poll in the name of Narendra Modi. I have been punished for speaking truth," he added.

He also expressed his anger towards the BJP government in the state led by Raghubar Das.

"The Raghubar Das government has nothing to do with the welfare of the people," he added. Chaudhary had in the past raised question mark on many decisions of the Raghubar Das government.

What is interesting is that BJP on Tuesday had released of 40 names of star campaigners that included Ramthal Chaudhary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019​ Lok Sabha polls 2019 Indian elections 2019 General elections 2019 Ramthal Chaudhary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp