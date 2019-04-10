Lok Sabha elections 2019​: BJP MP Ramthal Chaudhary quits party in Jharkhand, to fight Independent

By IANS

RANCHI: Rebel BJP Lok Sabha MP Ramthal Chaudhary on Wednesday quit the membership of the party here and announced to fight the poll as an Independent.

"I have resigned from primary membership of the BJP. I will fight as an Independent candidate and file nomination on April 16," said Ramtahal Chaudhary at a press conference here.

The BJP has denied ticket to four sitting Lok Sabha MPs -- Ramtahal Chaudhary (Ranchi), Rabindra Rai (Koderma), Rabindra Pandey (Giridih) and Karia Munda (Khuti) from the state.

The party has fielded Sanjay Seth, chairperson of state Khadi Board in Chaudhary's place.

"The party did not consult me when denying ticket and fielding a new face from Ranchi. I did not win the Lok Sabha poll in the name of Narendra Modi. I have been punished for speaking truth," he added.

He also expressed his anger towards the BJP government in the state led by Raghubar Das.

"The Raghubar Das government has nothing to do with the welfare of the people," he added. Chaudhary had in the past raised question mark on many decisions of the Raghubar Das government.

What is interesting is that BJP on Tuesday had released of 40 names of star campaigners that included Ramthal Chaudhary.