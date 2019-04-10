Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, wife worth over Rs 124 crore as per poll affidavit

Nath, who is also MP Congress president, is contesting the Chhindwara bypoll as he needs to get elected to the Madhya Pradesh Assembly within six months of being sworn in to continue as state CM.

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHHINDWARA: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his wife Alka own movable and immovable assets worth Rs 124.67 crore, as per the former's affidavit filed Tuesday along with nomination papers for the Chhindwara Assembly bypoll.

Nath's movable assets stand at Rs 7.01 crore while that of his wife are worth Rs 33.50 crore, the affidavit stated.

The total value of his immovable assets is over Rs 68.36 crore while that of his wife is over Rs 15.79 crore.

The immovable assets include properties held through family controlled companies and trusts, it said.

The MP CM owns a Delhi registered Ambassador Classic car and a Safari Storm SUV registered in Madhya Pradesh, the affidavit stated.

He owns 300 grams of gold jewellery worth over Rs 8.77 lakh while his wife possesses over 915 grams gold as well as 1989.13 carat diamond and stone jewellery valued at Rs 2.20 crore, the affidavit said.

His annual income for the fiscal 2017-18 is over Rs 1.38 crore while that of Alka Nath is Rs 96.22 lakh as per the couple's Income Tax Returns.

Nath's annual income, as per his ITR for 2013-14, was Rs 32.48 lakh while his wife showed an income of Rs 23.74 lakh during the same period.

The 72-year-old Congressleader detailed a number of bank accounts with varying amounts of deposits while his wife owns shares in several firms, the affidavit informed.

As per the affidavit, Nath owns a total of 67.20 acres of land in Chhindwara district.

Nath's affidavit also mentioned his five social media accounts including his website, Facebook, YouTube, Pinterest and Google+.

Nath (73), who is also MP Congress president, is contesting the Chhindwara bypoll as he needs to get elected to the Madhya Pradesh Assembly within six months of being sworn in to continue as state CM.

Nath was sworn in as MP CM in December last year.

Nath had not contested the Assembly polls in November last year in which the Congress ended the BJP's 15-year rule in MP.

The MP CM is pitted against the BJP's Vivek Sahu, a leader of the latter's youth wing.

A nine-time MP from Chhindwara, Nath graduated from St.Xaviers College, under Calcutta University, in 1968.

