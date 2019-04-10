Maoists trigger another IED in Chhattisgarh, no casualties, encounter underway

Home Nation

The Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha constituency will go to polls in the second phase on April 18. In view of the polls, security forces have intensified patrolling along the inter-state border.

Published: 10th April 2019

RAIPUR: A day after a BJP MLA and four policemen were killed in a Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh, an encounter took place between security personnel and the rebels in Rajnandgaon district on Wednesday, a senior police official said.

No casualty was reported from either side in the skirmish, he said. A joint team of the Special Task Force (STF) and District Reserve Guard (DRG) raided a Maoist camp in Bukmarka hills adjoining Maharashtra state around 1.15 pm, following which a gun-battle broke out between the security forces and Naxals, the official said.

During the exchange of fire, Naxals also triggered three IED (improvised explosive device) blasts, he said.

However, on finding the security personnel zeroing-in on them, the ultras fled towards a forest in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, he said.

Some items related to Maoism were recovered from the spot, he said, adding a search operation was underway in the region.

On Tuesday, a BJP MLA and four personnel of his security staff were killed when Naxals blew up their vehicle with an IED in the state's Dantewada district, which falls in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency. Polling in Bastar will be held on Thursday.

