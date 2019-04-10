MP EOW registers FIR in Rs 3000 crore E-tendering scam of Shivraj Singh Chouhan regime era

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh state economic offences wing (EOW) registered an FIR into the alleged Rs 3,000 crores E-tendering scam which happened between January 2018 and March 2018 – when the state was ruled by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government.

The development came three days after the pre-dawn Income Tax department searches at the premises of close aides and relatives of MP CM Kamal Nath in Indore, Bhopal, Goa and NCR, which had triggered war of words between the Congress-ruled MP and BJP ruled centre.

According to Director General (EOW) KN Tiwari, the FIR has been registered under Sections 120-B. 420, 468, 471 of IPC, besides Section 66 of IT Act and Section 7 (to be read with) Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act against unidentified directors and marketing heads of Hyderabad, Baroda, Mumbai and Bhopal headquartered companies, besides a Bhopal based company which was tasked with developing e-processes (digital signature certificates for opening the bids/tenders).

The unidentified accused in the FIR also includes officials and staff of five state government departments, besides unknown bureaucrats and politicians who would have played key role in the alleged fraud between January 2018 and March 2018.

While the opposition BJP’s state vice president and legislator Rameshwar Sharma, questioned why the FIR was registered immediately after the IT department searches at the premises of CM Kamal Nath’s aides, the Congress state media in-charge Shobha Oza said the FIR has been registered after adequate investigation, based on available evidence.

“It was our pre-poll commitment to act against all those involved in the e-tendering and other scams which happened during the BJP’s 15 year rule in MP,” said Oza.

The FIR in the alleged scam was registered 11 months after the EOW registered a preliminary enquiry (PE) into the matter in May 2018.

For making the tendering process of various departments of MP government online, the MP State Electronic Development Corporation (MPSEDC) had developed MP e-tendering portal. In this portal, all departments uploaded their tender notices in response to which different companies submitted their bids.

In March 2018, it came to the fore that price bids of nine tenders of five state government departments were tampered to help some companies to revise their price bids for getting the contracts for which tenders were floated by the concerned departments. The nine tenders, included three tenders of Jal Nigam, two tenders of Public Works Department, one of Project Implementation Unit (PIU), two of Water Resources Department and one of MP Road Development Corporation.

After the matter came to the fore, all the nine tenders were scrapped and the departments started process of fresh tenders for the concerned projects.

Subsequently, a PE was registered in the matter, followed by collection of all details pertaining to the alleged tampering of e-tenders/price bids along with specialized analysis of electronic evidences by expert agencies, including the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT).

“Based on all available evidence the FIR was registered against the directors and marketing heads of seven companies, which were to be benefitted by the tampering of e-tenders, officials of company which developed e-processes for the e-tenders, unidentified officials and staff of the concerned five government departments as well as unidentified bureaucrats and politicians of that time, who would have played key role in the alleged electronic fraud. As of now the accused are unidentified, but the subsequent investigations could lead us to 50-100 named accused or even more, including influential politicians of that period. We’ll act specifically against each of them in the coming days,” the DG EOW added.

Detailing about the modus operandi of the unidentified accused who were involved in the alleged tampering of the nine e-tenders, the DG-EOW said those involved managed to get undue access to the highly confidential encryption keys (digital signature certificates) of tendering opening authorities of the five departments.

Later, the price bids of various companies (which had submitted bids for the nine tenders) were accessed to know about the lowest big and then the companies which were to be benefitted were helped in revising their bids for getting the respective contracts.

“After the wrongdoing was flagged by MPSEDC and the EOW initiated a probe following directions of then chief secretary of the state, all nine tenders were scrapped and process of fresh tenders was started. Also, then existent e-tendering portal was closed by the MPSEDC, before developing a fresh e-tendering portal that was clubbed with the NIC server and equipment,” he informed.



