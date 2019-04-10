Home Nation

Only donkeys can have 56-inch chest: Gujarat Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia

Speaking at a rally in Banaskantha district, Modhwadia raked up a 2014 statement by Modi where the prime minister had said only someone like him with a "56-inch chest" can take bold decisions.

Former Gujarat Congress president Arjun Modhwadia

Former Gujarat Congress president Arjun Modhwadia (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Former Gujarat Congress president Arjun Modhwadia said Tuesday only donkeys have a 56-inch chest, casting a slur at Prime Minister Narendra Modi that was condemned by the BJP.

Speaking at a rally in Deesa town in Banaskantha district, Modhwadia raked up a 2014 statement by Modi where the prime minister had said only someone like him with a "56-inch chest" can take bold decisions.

"A fit person has a chest of 36 inches, a body-builder can have a chest of 42, it is only donkeys who have a chest of 56 inches, and bulls have a chest of 100 inches," Modhwadia said.

"Bhakts (Modi fans) do not understand this point and are happy when someone says their leader has a 56-inch chest," he said.

State Congress in-charge Rajiv Satav and the party's Banaskantha candidate Parthi Bhatol were also present at the rally.

The state BJP condemned Modhwadia's comments.

"This proves that due to the fear of defeat, the Congress party has lost its mental balance. The words used are inappropriate, shocking and condemnable," BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said.

"People of the state will give a proper response to this abusive and pro-Pakistani language of the Congress in elections," Pandya added.

 

