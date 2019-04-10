Home Nation

President Ram Nath Kovind pays tributes to fallen police personnel

It was the first time that the President visited the memorial, which was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 21 last year on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day.

Published: 10th April 2019 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday paid tributes to police and paramilitary personnel killed in the line of duty, including the 40 CRPF men killed in the February 14 Pulwama terror attack, at the National Police Memorial. 

To mark the annual “Valour Day” event of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the President on Tuesday also launched ‘CRPF veer pariwar’ mobile application to help the families of the slain personnel.

It was the first time that the President visited the memorial, which was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 21 last year on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day.

Kovind, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, was accorded a “national salute” and presented a guard of honour by a joint column of troops from all the Central Armed Police Forces, such as the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF and SSB.

Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Director of Intelligence Bureau Rajiv Jain, Director of CRPF Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, and other officials of paramilitary and police forces and the Union home ministry attended the event.

The country’s largest paramilitary force, CRPF, observes Valour Day on April 9 every year. The day is marked to remember a gallant fightback by CRPF men at the Sardar post in Gujarat’s Rann of Kutch during the 1965 war.

The Pakistan Army made three attempts to overrun the post, but the heavily outnumbered CRPF soldiers thwarted every attempt with courage and strategic intelligence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Union Minister Arun Shourie (File Photo)
Arun Shourie on Rafale deal after SC dismisses says will examine 'stolen' papers
Sikkim Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019: Here's all you need to know
Gallery
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp