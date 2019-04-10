President Ram Nath Kovind pays tributes to fallen police personnel

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday paid tributes to police and paramilitary personnel killed in the line of duty, including the 40 CRPF men killed in the February 14 Pulwama terror attack, at the National Police Memorial.

To mark the annual “Valour Day” event of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the President on Tuesday also launched ‘CRPF veer pariwar’ mobile application to help the families of the slain personnel.

It was the first time that the President visited the memorial, which was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 21 last year on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day.

Kovind, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, was accorded a “national salute” and presented a guard of honour by a joint column of troops from all the Central Armed Police Forces, such as the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF and SSB.

Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Director of Intelligence Bureau Rajiv Jain, Director of CRPF Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, and other officials of paramilitary and police forces and the Union home ministry attended the event.

The country’s largest paramilitary force, CRPF, observes Valour Day on April 9 every year. The day is marked to remember a gallant fightback by CRPF men at the Sardar post in Gujarat’s Rann of Kutch during the 1965 war.

The Pakistan Army made three attempts to overrun the post, but the heavily outnumbered CRPF soldiers thwarted every attempt with courage and strategic intelligence.