Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi files nomination after grand roadshow in Amethi

The three-term MP will take on Union minister and BJP candidate Smriti Irani in what is seen as a direct contest.

Published: 10th April 2019 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi road show before filing nomination. (Photo | Twitter / INC)

By PTI

AMETHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday filed his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections from this constituency with his entire family looking on.

His mother Sonia Gandhi, sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and brother-in-law Robert Vadra were with him in the Collectorate when he filed his papers.

The three-term MP will take on Union minister and BJP candidate Smriti Irani in what is seen as a direct contest with the SP-BSP-RLD alliance taking the decision to not filed any candidate from the constituency, seen as a Congress bastion.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Rahul Gandhi reached the Collectorate to file his papers after a roadshow through the town.

It was the Gandhi family's show of strength with the Congress president flanked by his sister, brother-in-law and their two children in the open truck.

Surging crowds of Congress supporters walked along as the truck made its way to the Collectorate.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was not part of the roadshow but reached the Collectorate to back her son.

Rahul Gandhi is also contesting from Wayanad in Kerala.

He filed his nomination papers from there on April 4.

Amethi goes to the polls on May 6 in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, which begin on Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Amethi constituency Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Union Minister Arun Shourie (File Photo)
Arun Shourie on Rafale deal after SC dismisses says will examine 'stolen' papers
Sikkim Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019: Here's all you need to know
Gallery
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp