Reconsider transfer of IGP Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh writes to CEC

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Wednesday wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) seeking review of the Election Commission order relieving IGP Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh as member of the SIT probing the Bagari firing incident.

In his letter to CEC Sunil Arora, the Chief Minister said the SIT, including Vijay Pratap, was carrying out its legal mandate of fair and transparent investigation, which was an ongoing statutory process under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and was not affected by the Model Code of Conduct.

The EC order of April 5, transferring the IG out of the SIT, constituted an interference in the ongoing investigation as also an implied conflict with the findings of the judgment of the High Court dated January 25, 2019, which had rejected the political allegations against the SIT’s composition and its manner of investigation.

Asserting that there was nothing untoward or unusual about an investigating agency communicating with the press, he said “such briefings by investigating agencies are now a matter of norm and practice in the interest of transparency and public awareness.”

Even premier investigating agencies such as the CBI have a duly appointed press spokesperson and press releases are issued from time to time and uploaded on the website, he pointed out, negating the premise of the EC in finding a violation of the code of conduct in the IG’s actions.

The IG’s interview in question, when viewed in the right perspective, was clearly not in breach of the Model Code of Conduct, not politically motivated and made no political comment, he wrote in his letter. “Rather, despite pointed political questions, Kuwar Vijay Pratap has in fact, specifically declined from answering such questions,” he added.

“As such, it is urged, that in the interest of justice and constitutional propriety and also the continued free and fair conduct of the investigation, the Election Commission may reconsider and review its decision to the extent that it ordered relieving of the said officer from his present post, as it would cause interference in an ongoing investigation,” Amarinder concluded.

