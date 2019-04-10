Home Nation

Reconsider transfer of IGP Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh writes to CEC

The IG’s interview in question, when viewed in the right perspective, was clearly not in breach of the Model Code of Conduct, not politically motivated and made no political comment, he said.

Published: 10th April 2019 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

Amarinder singh

Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder SIngh. (File Photo)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Wednesday wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) seeking review of the Election Commission order relieving IGP Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh as member of the SIT probing the Bagari firing incident.

In his letter to CEC Sunil Arora, the Chief Minister said the SIT, including Vijay Pratap, was carrying out its legal mandate of fair and transparent investigation, which was an ongoing statutory process under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and was not affected by the Model Code of Conduct. 

The EC order of April 5, transferring the IG out of the SIT, constituted an interference in the ongoing investigation as also an implied conflict with the findings of the judgment of the High Court dated January 25, 2019, which had rejected the political allegations against the SIT’s composition and its manner of investigation.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTIONS COVERAGE HERE

Asserting that there was nothing untoward or unusual about an investigating agency communicating with the press, he said “such briefings by investigating agencies are now a matter of norm and practice in the interest of transparency and public awareness.” 

Even premier investigating agencies such as the CBI have a duly appointed press spokesperson and press releases are issued from time to time and uploaded on the website, he pointed out, negating the premise of the EC in finding a violation of the code of conduct in the IG’s actions.

The IG’s interview in question, when viewed in the right perspective, was clearly not in breach of the Model Code of Conduct, not politically motivated and made no political comment, he wrote in his letter. “Rather, despite pointed political questions, Kuwar Vijay Pratap has in fact, specifically declined from answering such questions,” he added.

“As such, it is urged, that in the interest of justice and constitutional propriety and also the continued free and fair conduct of the investigation, the Election Commission may reconsider and review its decision to the extent that it ordered relieving of the said officer from his present post, as it would cause interference in an ongoing investigation,” Amarinder concluded.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kunwar Pratap transfer row CEC Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Union Minister Arun Shourie (File Photo)
Arun Shourie on Rafale deal after SC dismisses says will examine 'stolen' papers
Sikkim Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019: Here's all you need to know
Gallery
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp