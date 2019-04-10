Home Nation

Three bombs recovered in Bihar ahead of Lok Sabha elections

The bombs, which were defused upon seizure, were recovered in Chakarbanda area, police official Sushil Kumar said.

Published: 10th April 2019 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

Bomb

For representational purpose (File Photo | Jithendra M, EPS)

By IANS

PATNA: A day ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Bihar's Gaya constituency, police on Wednesday recovered two IED bombs and one local-made bomb, which were placed near a government school, police said.

The bombs, which were defused upon seizure, were recovered in Chakarbanda area, police official Sushil Kumar said.

Pamphlets announcing Maoists' call to boycott the Lok Sabha elections were also recovered from the site.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE

On April 8, Maoists had appealed to the people in Aurangabad to boycott the polls.

Campaigning came to an end on Tuesday for four of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar going to polls in the first of the seven-phased polls in the state.

Gaya, Nawada, Jamui and Aurangabad -- all Maoist-affected areas -- will go to polls in the first phase on April 11.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar Bihar crime Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Indian elections 2019 General elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Union Minister Arun Shourie (File Photo)
Arun Shourie on Rafale deal after SC dismisses says will examine 'stolen' papers
Sikkim Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019: Here's all you need to know
Gallery
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp