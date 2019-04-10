Home Nation

Tiger's decomposed body found in Bengal's Sundarbans

Sunderbans_Dibyendu_Ash

Sundarbans Reserve Forest in West Bengal has a huge number of Bengal tigers - more than about two hundred (Photo | Dibyendu Ash/Wikimedia Commons)

By IANS

KOLKATA: In a setback to tiger conservation efforts in Sundarbans, a decomposed body of a big cat was found in the mangrove forest.

According to Forest Department officials, recovery of the carcass of a full-grown tiger was a major "cause of concern" and the cause of its death has not yet been ascertained.

"A detailed probe has been ordered to find out the actual cause of its death. The autopsy report could provide some clues to the mysterious death," an official said.

Forest officials suspected that the tiger might have died 10-15 days ago.

The Forest Department has been looking at all the possible angles behind the death of the big cat including the possibility of an poaching attempt though the claws, teeth and skin or any other parts of its body were recovered.

It was learnt that a trap which is generally used for catching deer was found lying near its body and there may be some "foul play" as its death was "not seen as natural".

 

Sundarbans Royal Bengal Tiger

