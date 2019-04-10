Home Nation

Two senior RJD leaders quit party day before Lok Sabha elections

A day before the Lok Sabha elections are set to begin, two senior RJD leaders in Bihar quit the party on Wednesday after they were denied tickets.

Published: 10th April 2019 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

RJD

Rashtriya Janata Dal (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders Mangni Lal Mandal and Ram Badan Rai resigned from the party alleging that the party has neglected senior leaders in ticket distribution.

Mandal, a former MP, was keen to contest the polls from Jhanjharpur seat. Similarly, Rai was also keen to contest the polls this time.

The RJD will contest 19 of the 40 seats in the state.

Bihar will see seven phased polling, scheduled from April 11 to May 19.

TAGS
RJD Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Indian elections 2019 General elections 2019

Comments

