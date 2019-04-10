Vote for Narendra Modi is vote for Pakistan: Congress after Imran pitches for BJP victory

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday cited a media report to claim that Pakistan has "officially allied" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said a vote for him would be a vote for the neighbouring country.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala launched a scathing attack on Modi over the report quoting Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan saying he believes there may be a better chance of peace talks with India and settling the Kashmir issue if Modi's party BJP wins the general elections.

Khan said other parties would be afraid of the right-wing backlash in case of a settlement on the Kashmir issue.

"Pak has officially allied with Modi! A vote for Modi is a vote for Pakistan!" Surjewala tweeted.

"Modi ji, first there was love for Nawaz Sharif and now Imran Khan is your dear friend," he added in a tweet in Hindi.

The truth is out in the open, Surjewala claimed.