Home Nation

Yasin Malik shifted to Tihar Jail, to face NIA questioning in terror-funding case 

Malik, who was arrested last month and shifted to Kot Balwal Jail in Jammu, will be facing questions related to funding of his organisation from the National Investigation Agency.

Published: 10th April 2019 12:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 12:40 AM   |  A+A-

JKLF Chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik

JKLF Chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: JKLF chief Yasin Malik was Tuesday shifted to Delhi's Tihar Jail after the NIA secured his production remand in connection with a case related to funding of separatists and terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Malik, who was arrested last month and shifted to Kot Balwal Jail in Jammu, will be facing questions related to funding of his organisation from the National Investigation Agency.

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has reserved its judgment on a plea of the CBI for re-opening three-decade-old cases in which Malik was an accused.

The Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief is facing charges of kidnapping and murder for being allegedly involved in abducting Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of then Union Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in 1989 and killing of four Indian Air Force personnel in the early part of 1990.

NIA had approached a special court in Jammu, seeking Malik's remand for custodial interrogation in the terror-funding case.

The NIA probe seeks to identify the chain of players behind the financing of terrorist activities, pelting of stones on security forces, burning down of schools and damaging of government establishments.

The case also names Hafiz Saeed, the Pakistan-based chief of Jamaat-ud-Dawah, the front for the banned Lashker-e-Taiba, as an accused.

It names organisations such as Hurriyat Conference factions led by Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the Hizbul Mujahideen and the Dukhtaran-e-Millat.

The JKLF was recently banned under the unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yasin Malik terror-funding case Kashmir seperatists JKLF NIA Tihar Jail Jammu and Kashmir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Union Minister Arun Shourie (File Photo)
Arun Shourie on Rafale deal after SC dismisses says will examine 'stolen' papers
Sikkim Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019: Here's all you need to know
Gallery
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp