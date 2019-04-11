Home Nation

25 per cent polling recorded in Assam Lok Sabha elections

A total of 41 candidates are in the fray in the five of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam in this first phase of parliamentary elections.

Published: 11th April 2019 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

GUWAHATI: Twenty-five per cent votes were cast in the first three hours of polling in Assam's five Lok Sabha constituencies, election officials said.

The average polling percentage stood at 25 per cent at 11 a.m. Tezpur constituency recorded the highest at 28 per cent while Kaliabar came in second with 26 per cent followed by Jorhat (25 per cent), Dibrugarh (24 per cent) Lakhimpur (22 per cent).

A total of 41 candidates are in the fray in the five of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam in this first phase of parliamentary elections.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Voting started at 7 a.m. across 9,574 polling stations. A total of 76,03,458 people are eligible to vote till 5 p.m. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal voted in Dibrugarh on Thursday morning.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate for the Jorhat constituency Topon Kumar Gogoi voted at a polling station at Sonari and appealed to the people of all sections to exercise their franchise.

Of the 9,574 polling stations, 201 are reserved for women. The Election Commission has deployed 180 companies of security personnel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 General elections 2019 India elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp