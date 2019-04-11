Home Nation

Battleground Amethi: Smriti Irani holds roadshow with Yogi Adityanath before poll nomination 

Smriti Irani, who is contesting against the Congress president for the second time lost to the Gandhi scion by a margin of over 1.07 lakh votes in 2014 despite a Modi wave.

Published: 11th April 2019 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Amethi, Smriti Irani hold a roadshow in Amethi. (Twitter)

By IANS

AMETHI: Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani, who is contesting against Congress President Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday filed her nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections.

Irani filed the nomination at the District Magistrate's office in Gauriganj. She was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Earlier, she held a four-kilometre roadshow, cheered by supporters.

Irani earlier left the guest house at Gauriganj, the district headquarters of Amethi, along with her husband Zubin Irani.

On her way, she prayed at a temple and then went straight to participate in a puja organised at the BJP office here.

Smriti Irani is contesting against the Congress President for a second time.

In 2014, despite a Modi wave, she lost to Gandhi by a margin of over 1.07 lakh votes.

On Wednesday, the Congress President filed his nomination from Amethi and held a road show in the city.

Amethi is considered a bastion of the Congress. The seat has remained mostly with the Congress since 1980.

The parliamentary seat of Amethi was first represented by Sanjay Gandhi between 1989-81. After his death in a plane crash, his elder brother Rajiv Gandhi represented the seat till 1991.

After Rajiv Gandhi's assassination, his wife Sonia Gandhi contested from the seat in 1999 and won. Since 2004 the seat is being represented by Rahul Gandhi.

Voting in Amethi is scheduled on May 6 in the fifth phase. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

