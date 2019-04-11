Home Nation

Congress' Urmila Matondkar meets Sharad Pawar, seeks his guidance in Lok Sabha elections

She exuded confidence that the Maratha strongman's guidance will set her on the path of victory.

Published: 11th April 2019

Urmila Matondkar meets Sharad Pawar (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Ahead of polling in Mumbai for the Lok Sabha elections, Congress candidate Urmila Matondkar on Thursday met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at his residence here.

Matondkar, who is contesting from Mumbai-North Lok Sabha constituency, held discussions with Pawar for about half-an-hour over the current political scenario. She exuded confidence that the Maratha strongman's guidance will set her on the path of victory.

"The journey will be towards victory now after receiving guidance from a guru-like and towering personality, honourable Pawar Saheb.

Many thanks to him for strengthening my fight," Matondkar tweeted in Marathi after the meeting.

The Bollywood actor is entering electoral politics from the constituency in Mumbai, where she is pitted against BJP's sitting MP Gopal Shetty, who routed Congress' Sanjay Nirupam in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai will go to polls in the fourth phase of elections on April 29.

As part of their seat-sharing pact for the polls, the Congress has fielded its candidates in five constituencies of Mumbai, while the NCP is contesting in one seat.

