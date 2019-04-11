J&K highway restrictions only for 24 hours a week 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday defended its move to impose restrictions on a vital national highway connecting Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country, saying it was needed to ensure the safe movement of forces and clarified restrictions — which came into place from April 3 — will remain in place only till May 31.

Officials in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said there was no truth in “deliberate and mischievous disinformation” that the Highway has been closed for civilians.

“The state government has already clarified in unambiguous terms, that out of seven days in a week, only reasonable restrictions have been imposed, that too for 12 hours, two days in a week,” said an official in the MHA, asking not to be named.

The total duration of the prohibition is for 24 of 168 hours in a week, which amounts to only 15 per cent of the time, the official said adding that during this period, alternative routes like the old national highway and other internal roads are available for civilians.