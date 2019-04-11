Home Nation

J&K highway restrictions only for 24 hours a week 

Officials in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said there was no truth in “deliberate and mischievous disinformation” that the Highway has been closed for civilians. 

Published: 11th April 2019 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel deployed in Srinagar during protests against the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Wednesday. | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Centre on Wednesday defended its move to impose restrictions on a vital national highway connecting Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country, saying it was needed to ensure the safe movement of forces and clarified restrictions — which came into place from April 3 — will remain in place only till May 31. 

Officials in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said there was no truth in “deliberate and mischievous disinformation” that the Highway has been closed for civilians. 

“The state government has already clarified in unambiguous terms, that out of seven days in a week, only reasonable restrictions have been imposed, that too for 12 hours, two days in a week,” said an official in the MHA, asking not to be named. 

The total duration of the prohibition is for 24 of 168 hours in a week, which amounts to only 15 per cent of the time, the official said adding that during this period, alternative routes like the old national highway and other internal roads are available for civilians. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp