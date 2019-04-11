Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Muslim gypsies in UP stay rooted to clans, BJP

Abdul Ghani, 40, flaunts his newly stitched Kashmiri Pathan suit as also his gotra (clan), which he proclaims as ‘Kasana’ and asserts that he votes for BJP.

Published: 11th April 2019 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Van Gujjar Mohd Jumman with his grandchildren. | Express Photo Services

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

SAHARANPUR: Abdul Ghani, 40, flaunts his newly stitched Kashmiri Pathan suit as also his gotra (clan), which he proclaims as ‘Kasana’ and asserts that he votes for BJP.

His daily chores begin with driving up the Shivalik hills on a two-wheeler to deliver milk and then campaigning for his favourite party.

Hailing from the Van Gujjar community, Ghani is a forest dweller, shifting places with changing seasons in search of water sources for his cattle.

“We vote at Mohand village of Saharanpur. I’ve been voting for BJP for years,” Ghani says.

The Van Gujjars have been exposed to the influence of the strong network of RSS in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, which explains their support for the BJP.On the Saharanpur-Dehradun road, Mohd Jumman, 65, lies on a mat, surrounded by his grandchildren.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTIONS COVERAGE HERE

“This is our mosque,” he says, pointing to a hut. He teaches Hindi and Urdu to children.

Government facilities like schools and health centres have not touched the lives of Van Gujjars.

“They dwell in regions falling in Saharanpur of UP,” Uttarakhand CM T S Rawat told this newspaper.

The Van Gujjars don’t have big demands but wish that they get drinking water facility. The community numbers 17,000-19,000, with a vote base of 10,000-11,000. Perhaps, that’s not a big vote bank, which is why they aren’t being wooed with promises and sops.

Exposed to RSS Network

Van Gujjars follow Hindu social customs. They belonged to the Gujjars tribe and got converted to Islam during the time of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. They have been exposed to the strong network of RSS in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Muslim Gypsies India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp