Lok Sabha elections 2019: Noida cops get meal from 'Namo Foods', SSP says not from political party

The food packets, brought in the boot of a hatchback car, were distributed around 9.30 am among personnel deployed in Sector 15A here, the officials said.

Published: 11th April 2019

The food packets, brought in the boot of a hatchback car, were distributed around 9.30 am among personnel deployed in Sector 15A in Noida. (Twitter)

By PTI

NOIDA: Some policemen on election duty here were served meals in packets labelled "Namo Foods", following which officials clarified that those were procured from Namo Food Shop and not from any political party.

The food packets, brought in the boot of a hatchback car, were distributed around 9.30 am among personnel deployed in Sector 15A here, the officials said.

"Misinformation is being spread that some policemen have been distributed food from a political party. This is absolutely wrong. At local level, some food packets were procured from Namo Food Shop and not from any political party," Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar,  Vaibhav Krishna said.

"Some people are spreading wrong and politically motivated rumour. There is no official order to procure food from any particular food outlet," he said, and appealed to people not to pay heed to rumours being spread via social media.

The polling began at 7 am Thursday in Noida, under the Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency, and will continue till 6 pm, poll officials said.

At 11 am, Noida assembly segment had a voter turnout of 20.8 per cent, while Dadri saw 22.4 per cent and Jewar 29.4 per cent polling, they said.

A total of 22.97 lakh voters are eligible to cast their vote in the seat which has 13 candidates, including two Independents, are in the fray.

