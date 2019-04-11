Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Poll bandwagon skips ailing Vidarbha

Yavatmal has gained a dubious record as the epicentre of farmers’ suicides over the past three decades after the first recorded suicide in 1986. 

Published: 11th April 2019

By Abhijit Mulye
YAVATMAL: Suresh Marutirao Bhoyar (33) of Jhadgaon village in Ralegaon tehsil committed suicide on Tuesday. The police said that he was frustrated due to consecutive crop failures.

A couple of days before Bhoyar took the extreme step, another farmer Shreejit Vilasrao Hathe (24) of Wadgaon village hanged himself on the auspicious day of Gudi Padwa. In the last week of March, Dhananjay Nawhate (52) died in Pahapal village of Kelapur tehsil near Pandharkawda by consuming insecticide.

“Political parties busy in campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls, haven’t come forward to offer help to these families,” said Kishor Tiwari, a farm activist and chairman of state government’s task force Vasantrao Naik Shetkari Swavalamban Mission.

“The tehsildar did (block level government officer) come for an inquiry, two days after the incident. But, nobody has come thereafter,” said Dhananjay Nawhate’s wife Chaya.

“He left a suicide note where he blamed Prime Minister Modi for the hardships,” Nawhate’s 19-year-old son Gajanan said.

His father had Rs 3.5 lakh debt and couldn’t repay it. 

Nawhate’s son has passed class 12, but couldn’t pursue further studies due to poverty.  

A local party has fielded Vaishali Yede, widow of a farmer in Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha constituency. The issue of farmers’ suicides appeared briefly in her campaign. But it was reduced to mere tokenism, just like Sanjay Sathe —the onion grower from Nashik who had sent Rs 1,064 he had received as proceeds of sale by selling 750 kg of onions to the PMO by money order.

Vidarbha is home for approximately 3.4 million cotton farmers and 95% of these are struggling with the massive debt.

Most of the villages in Vidarbha are badly in need of basic social infrastructures such as all-weather roads, drinking water, electricity, primary health care and basic education. 

The economic plight of farmers might be illustrated with the fact that a farmer with 15 acres of land, considered a well off farmer in Vidarbha, has an average income of Rs 2,700 per acre per annum.

It is a little more than what he would have earned as the legal minimum wage for working all 365 days a year.

