Lok Sabha elections 2019: Rahul takes potshots at Modi government, asks voters to vote wisely for soul of country 

Rahul also reminded voters that instead of jobs and Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts of people, the Modi government has given them no jobs, distrust, violence, hate and fear.

Published: 11th April 2019 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections started, Congress President Rahul Gandhi urged voters to vote wisely for the soul of India and its future.

Referring to promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi before assuming power, Gandhi reminded voters that instead of jobs and Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts of people, the Modi government has given them "no jobs, distrust, violence, hate and fear".

"You vote today for the soul of India. For her future. Vote wisely," he said on Twitter.

"No 2 Crore JOBS. No 15 Lakhs in Bank A/C. No ACCHE DIN. Instead: No JOBS. DEMONETISATION. Farmers in Pain. GABBAR SINGH TAX. Suit Boot Sarkar. RAFALE. Lies. Lies. Lies. Distrust. Violence. HATE. Fear," he also said.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted in Hindi, "Today, the Grand Festival of Democracy has started. The country does not have to be trapped in new tricks and has to follow the path to progress."

"We have to take India to new heights. We have to save it from lies, cheating and jumlas, and take it towards progresss with love, peace and brotherhood. Do cast your vote because now "justice will be done"," he said.

The first phase of voting in the seven-phased crucial Lok Sabha elections is underway in 91 constituencies.

The Congress and other opposition parties are seeking to wrest power from the Narendra Modi-led government, which is seeking another term.

Rahul Gandhi PM Modi Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

