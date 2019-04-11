NCPCR pulls up four states for not testing samples of Johnson and Johnson baby products

Sumi Sukanya Dutta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s child rights commission on Wednesday summoned senior officials from four states for failing to get samples of Johnson and Johnson (J&J) baby powder and baby shampoo tested for the presence of harmful products. The development comes following a complaint from Maharashtra.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in 2016 had first asked chief secretaries of five states to get J&J baby products tested in a laboratory accredited by the NABL.

“In view of the latest complaint, we have now asked officials from states to personally appear and explain why the earlier advisory was not followed,” said NCPCR chairman Priyank Kanoongo.

J&J has been in the dock over reports of the presence of asbestos and formaldehyde in two of its highest selling products in the country.