Home Nation

NCPCR pulls up four states for not testing samples of Johnson and Johnson baby products

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in 2016 had first asked chief secretaries of five states to get J&J baby products tested in a laboratory accredited by the NABL. 

Published: 11th April 2019 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

A bottle of Johnson and Johnson Baby Powder is seen in a photo illustration taken in New York. (Photo | Reuters)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India’s child rights commission on Wednesday summoned senior officials from four states for failing to get samples of Johnson and Johnson (J&J) baby powder and baby shampoo tested for the presence of harmful products. The development comes following a complaint from Maharashtra.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in 2016 had first asked chief secretaries of five states to get J&J baby products tested in a laboratory accredited by the NABL. 

“In view of the latest complaint, we have now asked officials from states to personally appear and explain why the earlier advisory was not followed,” said NCPCR chairman Priyank Kanoongo.

J&J has been in the dock over reports of the presence of asbestos and formaldehyde in two of its highest selling products in the country. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Johnson and Johnson National Commission for Protection of Child Rights

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp