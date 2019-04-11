Home Nation

No co-relation of biopic order with NaMo TV: EC officials

The officials said the order on the biopic was "misinterpreted" by them and it has no co-relation with NaMo TV.

Published: 11th April 2019 12:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 12:21 AM   |  A+A-

NaMo TV, Prime Minister, Narednra Modi

Available on various DTH and cable TV platforms, NaMo TV broadcasts election rallies, speeches of the prime minister and interviews of BJP leaders. (Photo: Twitter/NarendraModi)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission's order stalling the screening of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biopic has no co-relation with NaMo TV, EC officials said hours after they had maintained that the order on the film will impact the channel as well.

The officials said the order on the biopic was "misinterpreted" by them and it has no co-relation with NaMo TV.

They had earlier said the order on the film will also apply to NaMo TV, which also cannot be aired during the poll period.

The officials had then referred to a paragraph in the order which said, "Any poster or publicity material concerning any such certified content, which either depicts a candidate (including prospective) for the furtherance (or purported to further) of electoral prospects, directly or indirectly, shall not be put on display in electronic media in the area where model code of conduct is in force." 

They later said some clarification was sought from the chief electoral officer of Delhi regarding pre-certification of political advertisement on NaMo TV.

The clarification is now being processed by the EC.

The EC has banned the release of PM Modi biopic till election period, saying any such film that subserves purpose of any political entity or individual should not be displayed in the electronic media.

TAGS
Election Commission NaMo TV Modi biopic

