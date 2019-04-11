Home Nation

RSS leader Chanderkant Sharma’s killing: Protests on in Kishtwar

Published: 11th April 2019 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: The curfew imposed in communally sensitive Kishtwar town of Jammu and Kashmir after Tuesday’s killing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Chanderkant Sharma continued for the second day on Wednesday while violent clashes took place before and after the his cremation.

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police meanwhile, formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the killings of Sharma and his security guard.

Large numbers of his supporters including RSS state chief Suchet Singh, BJP state president Ravinder Raina and former deputy chief minister Dr Nirmal Singh attended the cremation.

However, before and after the cremation, Sharma’s supporters resorted to violent protests and pelted stones on the office of the Deputy Commissioner and SSP Kishtwar. Additional police and Army men were rushed to the spot to enforce the curfew. 

