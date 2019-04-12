ADR rates Vijay Rupani-led Gujarat government 'below average'

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Performance of the Vijay Rupani-led Gujarat government is "below average" on most of voter concerns, including employment, drinking water and healthcare, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The election watchdog's "Gujarat Survey 2018", released on Friday, says the government also performed "poorly" in providing water for agriculture, farm loans and tackling noise pollution, among others.

The survey was conducted between October 2018 and December 2018.

Across the state, major voter concerns were employment opportunities (42.68 per cent), drinking water (37.12 per cent) and healthcare (30.23 per cent), according to the survey.

In rural areas, the top priorities were availability of water for agriculture (46 per cent), farm loan availability (45 per cent), and subsidy for seeds and fertilisers (44 per cent), and the government performed below average on all these counts, it says.

Traffic congestion (49 per cent), noise pollution (47 per cent) and employment opportunities (45 per cent) continued to be major concerns for the urban voters but the state government offered little on these, too.