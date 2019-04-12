Home Nation

Choose between honest 'chowkidar' and corrupt 'naamdar': PM Modi ​

The PM said there have been no terror strikes as the 'Chowkidar' has instilled fear in minds of perpetrators of terror that he will find them even from hell and punish them.

Published: 12th April 2019 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

AHMEDNAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday targeted Congress president Rahul Gandhi, asking voters to choose between 'Imandar Chowkidar' and 'bhrashtachari naamdar".

Addressing an election rally here to campaign for Ahmednagar and Shirdi Lok Sabha candidates, Modi also said the world has recognised India as a superpower in the last five years.

"Do you remember the previous ten years of the earlier remote-controlled government? Scams and delays in decision- making were the order of the day.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

You need to now choose between Imandar Chowkidar and Bhrashtachari Naamdar," Modi said.

Reaching out to first-time voters, Modi said,"those born in the 21st century will be voting for the first time.

Do you agree with the weak approach of previous governments of compromising national security.

Is this acceptable to you?" Modi hit out at Congress ally National Conference's demand for prime minister's post for Jammu and Kashmir.

"I have no expectation from the Congress since it has stopped thinking about people long ago," he said.

Hitting out at Sharad Pawar, Modi said the NCP president had quit the Congress in the name of the country.

"Sharadrao, how can you be silent on the two PM demand. Why are you silent? Is this acceptable to you? Your party name is Rashtravadi and still you see the country through foreign lens. Is the name Rashtravadi in your party to fool people," Modi said.

Continuing his tirade against Rahul Gandhi, Modi linked the IT raids on aides of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, claiming this was "Tughlak Road chunavi ghotala" (election scam).

Modi said the Congress needs to be decisively defeated to ensure poverty eradication, modern infrastructure and development of all sections of society.

Modi said there have been no terror strikes as the "Chowkidar" has instilled fear in minds of perpetrators of terror that he will find them even from hell and punish them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chowkidar Narendra Modi Ahmednagar rally India elections Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp