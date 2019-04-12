Home Nation

Congress calls Smriti Irani a 'serial liar', accuses of falsifying educational records 

Irani has said she did not complete her Bachelor of Commerce (Part-I) - a three-year degree course - from Delhi University's School of Open Learning in 1994.

Published: 12th April 2019 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

Smriti_Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Dubbing Union minister Smriti Irani a "serial liar", the Congress on Friday alleged that she has "falsified records" of her educational qualifications and submitted contradictory affidavits to the Election Commission for which she should be disqualified.

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi also accused Irani of misusing her influence and power as a Union minister.

READ | In poll affidavit, Smriti Irani says not graduate

"Union Minister Smriti Irani, who had been rubbishing Opposition's claim that she is not a graduate, yesterday accepted that she enrolled for an undergraduate course in Delhi University but did not complete it," Chaturvedi said.

She should step down and also be disqualified from contesting the polls, Chaturvedi said.

"We have no issue with the fact that Smriti Irani is not a graduate.

The issue here is that she has lied repeatedly on oath and to the courts.

People of India will see through these lies and give a befitting political reply to a 'serial liar'!" It is clear that she has not only "falsified records" of her degrees but has submitted contradictory affidavits to the EC for which she is guilty of offence under Section 125A read with Section 33 of the Representation of Peoples Act, Chaturvedi said.

READ |  Smriti Irani rakes up MP I-T raids, questions Rahul Gandhi's silence

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP over the issue.

Union minister and BJP candidate from Amethi Lok Sabha seat Smriti Irani Thursday submitted to the Election Commission that she did not complete her graduation from Delhi University.

In her affidavit filed during her nomination, Irani, who is contesting against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, said she passed secondary school examination in 1991 and senior secondary school examination in 1993.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTIONS COVERAGE HERE

Irani has said she did not complete her Bachelor of Commerce (Part-I) - a three-year degree course - from Delhi University's School of Open Learning in 1994.

In her affidavit for 2014 polls, she had reportedly said she graduated from the university in 1994, triggering a row over the veracity of her claim, with opposition parties alleging she was not a graduate.

 

Smriti Irani Congress Smriti Irani education Election Commission Lok sabha polls 2019 Smriti Irani affidavit Indian elections 2019

