Curious case of letter on Rahul’s security breach

NEW DELHI: The Congress and the home ministry on Thursday denied any letter regarding the security breach of Congress president Rahul Gandhi during his Amethi visit for filing nomination. A letter was written to the MHA with the subject ‘serious breach in security of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and possible endangerment of his life’ dated April 10 was circulating with signatures of party leaders Ahmed Patel, Jairam Ramesh and R S Surjewala.

The party, however, denied writing any letter to the MHA and the home ministry also said that “it has not received any letter”. When asked about the source of the fake letter, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said: “How would I know? We have said there was no letter and MHA has said the same. The obligation of Rahul Gandhi’s security lies with the SPG and they are aware and will discharge their duties.”

Singhvi said there is no need for the party to register a complaint on the issue.

The letter cited that India’s political history is laced with the sacrifices of two former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi at the hands of terror forces, inimical to the integrity of the country. “A perusal of his media interaction will reflect that a laser (green) was pointed at his (Rahul Gandhi) head, intermittently at least 7 separate occasions in a short period; including at his temple on the right side of the head,” said the two-page letter, adding that the laser lights could “emanate from a potential weapon such as a sniper gun”.

Meanwhile, the MHA issued a statement ruling out any breach in SPG security of Rahul Gandhi. Officials in the MHA said that green light pointed at him was of a cellphone a Congress photographer was using.

“As soon as the MHA’s attention was drawn to reports that there was an incident of green light being pointed at him in Amethi on Wednesday, the Director (SPG) was asked to verify the factual position,” read the statement.