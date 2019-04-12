Home Nation

Curious case of letter on Rahul’s security breach

The Congress and the home ministry on Thursday denied any letter regarding the security breach of Congress president Rahul Gandhi during his Amethi visit for filing nomination.

Published: 12th April 2019 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addressing an election rally (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Congress and the home ministry on Thursday denied any letter regarding the security breach of Congress president Rahul Gandhi during his Amethi visit for filing nomination. A letter was written to the MHA with the subject ‘serious breach in security of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and possible endangerment of his life’ dated April 10 was circulating with signatures of party leaders Ahmed Patel, Jairam Ramesh and R S Surjewala.    

The party, however, denied writing any letter to the MHA and the home ministry also said that “it has not received any letter”. When asked about the source of the fake letter, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said: “How would I know? We have said there was no letter and MHA has said the same. The obligation of Rahul Gandhi’s security lies with the SPG and they are aware and will discharge their duties.”    

Singhvi said there is no need for the party to register a complaint on the issue. 

READ MORE: Laser beamed by camera, not sniper gun, says MHA after Congress complains of 'threat' to Rahul  

The letter cited that India’s political history is laced with the sacrifices of two former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi at the hands of terror forces, inimical to the integrity of the country.  “A perusal of his media interaction will reflect that a laser (green) was pointed at his (Rahul Gandhi) head, intermittently at least 7 separate occasions in a short period; including at his temple on the right side of the head,” said the two-page letter, adding that the laser lights could “emanate from a potential weapon such as a sniper gun”. 

FOLLOW OUR ELECTIONS COVERAGE HERE

Meanwhile, the MHA issued a statement ruling out any breach in SPG security of Rahul Gandhi.  Officials in the MHA said that green light pointed at him was of a cellphone a Congress photographer was using. 

“As soon as the MHA’s attention was drawn to reports that there was an incident of green light being pointed at him in Amethi on Wednesday, the Director (SPG) was asked to verify the factual position,” read the statement. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi security threat Rahul Gandhi security threat Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp