Home Nation

Danger of forced migration looms large over drought-hit Marathwada region

The danger of forced migration looms large over Marathwada as the drought has worsened and the water crisis has deepened.

Published: 12th April 2019 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

Drought

Representational Image for a drought (File Photo: EPS)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

LATUR: The danger of forced migration looms large over Marathwada as the drought has worsened and the water crisis has deepened. Consecutive droughts and the use of tankers for water supply has earned the region the moniker ‘Tankerwada’. But the crisis this year is the worst, elders in the region say.

The state government declared drought in 17,985 villages on October 30 last year. After an assessment of ground conditions, 4,518 villages were added to the list. Since then the figure has gone up to 28,523, and providing water to the villages till the onset of the monsoon is going to be a huge challenge for the administration, a senior government official said.

Water is supplied just once a month by the municipal corporation in Latur. In Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad, the frequency of water supply varies from a week to a fortnight. Plastic cans for sale with filtered water and water ATMs ease the water scarcity in urban areas, but the villages are the worst sufferers. In many villages, tap water schemes have been shut down due to non-availability of water. 

The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) took out a protest march in Aurangabad on Wednesday to draw attention to the acute drought condition. “Due to elections, the administration appears to have forgotten that there is a drought, and they need to do something about it,” said Dr Ajit Navale, general secretary of Maharashtra AIKS.

The region is scheduled to vote in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls on April 18, yet people here flock more around water tankers than campaign vehicles. Due to dry reservoirs, the water-guzzling sugarcane crop has started using groundwater, which will hasten the process of desertification. However, the issue find no place in the political parties’ campaigns.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
drought Marathwada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp