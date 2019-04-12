Danger of forced migration looms large over drought-hit Marathwada region

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

LATUR: The danger of forced migration looms large over Marathwada as the drought has worsened and the water crisis has deepened. Consecutive droughts and the use of tankers for water supply has earned the region the moniker ‘Tankerwada’. But the crisis this year is the worst, elders in the region say.

The state government declared drought in 17,985 villages on October 30 last year. After an assessment of ground conditions, 4,518 villages were added to the list. Since then the figure has gone up to 28,523, and providing water to the villages till the onset of the monsoon is going to be a huge challenge for the administration, a senior government official said.

Water is supplied just once a month by the municipal corporation in Latur. In Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad, the frequency of water supply varies from a week to a fortnight. Plastic cans for sale with filtered water and water ATMs ease the water scarcity in urban areas, but the villages are the worst sufferers. In many villages, tap water schemes have been shut down due to non-availability of water.

The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) took out a protest march in Aurangabad on Wednesday to draw attention to the acute drought condition. “Due to elections, the administration appears to have forgotten that there is a drought, and they need to do something about it,” said Dr Ajit Navale, general secretary of Maharashtra AIKS.

The region is scheduled to vote in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls on April 18, yet people here flock more around water tankers than campaign vehicles. Due to dry reservoirs, the water-guzzling sugarcane crop has started using groundwater, which will hasten the process of desertification. However, the issue find no place in the political parties’ campaigns.