Election Commission serves notices to Yogi Adityanath, Mayawati over 'communal' remark

The notices were served to both the leaders on Thursday night and they have been given 24 hours to submit their replies.

Published: 12th April 2019 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

By UNI

LUCKNOW: The Election Commission has served show-cause notices to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati, for violating the Election Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during their speeches.

Mr Adityanath made remarks on "Ali" and "Bajrang Bali," while addressing a rally in Meerut. Ms Mayawati too was given the notice over appealing to the Muslims community to back the grand alliance candidate in Deoband, during a joint rally on April 7.

The Chief Minister's statement came after Mayawati appealed to Muslims not to support the Congress, as they were the only party fighting the BJP. Earlier, the EC had warned Mr Adityanath, after he was found violating the MCC, when he said ' Modiji ki sena,' during a rally in Ghaziabad.

TAGS
Election Commission Yogi Adityanath Bahujan Samaj Party MCC

