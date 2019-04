By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Union Minister Krishna Tirath on Friday rejoined the Congress after a gap of four years.

Tirath, who was a Minister of State in the Manmohan Singh government, had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2015.

She contested the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls on BJP ticket but lost to the Aam Aadmi Party. She has been a two-time MP from Delhi.