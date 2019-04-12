Home Nation

Kumaraswamy slams PM for politicising sacrifices made by defence forces

The statement came just days after the PM appealed the first-time voters at a public rally in Latur district of Maharashtra to dedicate their votes to those who carried out air strike in Balakot.

Published: 12th April 2019 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

MADDURU: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has come down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "politicising" sacrifices made by defence forces.

While addressing a public rally in Madduru on Thursday, Kumaraswamy said, "Those who safeguard the borders are not children of rich people. They are children from poor families who cannot afford two square meals. However, here is a Prime Minister who politicises their ultimate sacrifice."

The statement from the Chief Minister came just days after the Prime Minister appealed the first-time voters at a public rally in Latur district of Maharashtra to dedicate their votes to those who carried out air strike in Balakot and sacrificed their lives in Pulwama terror attack.

"I want to tell the first-time voters: Can your first vote be dedicated to the valiant soldiers who carried out the air strike in Pakistan?" the Prime Minister had stated.

"Can your first vote be dedicated to the brave hearts of Pulwama (terror attack)?" PM Modi had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kumaraswamy PM Modi Pulwama Terror Attack Balakot Air Strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp