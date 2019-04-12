Lok  Sabha elections 2019: JJP and AAP join hands in Haryana

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: Now Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) have entered into an alliance in Haryana for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as the two parties have sealed a seat-sharing formally as JPP will fight on seven seats and AAP on three seats in the state.

After the formal alliance with AAP, JPP 's Dushyant Chautala said that in the coming two to three days the party will decide on its candidates for the seven seats it will contest in the state. "Now Chappal which is our symbol and jhadu which is AAP’s symbol will defeat both the BJP and Congress in Haryana in the upcoming elections,’’ he said.

Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said, "AAP will fight on three seats in the state and JJP will fight on seven seats."

Earlier AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that AAP, JPP and Congress should have a joint alliance to take on the might of the ruling BJP in the state as in the 2014 elections the saffron party won seven out of the ten Lok Sabha seats in Haryana and Congress could only win one seat and two went to INLD. But that did not work out, as Congress is in no mood to have a tie-up with AAP in Haryana.

"If at all Congress and AAP have entered an alliance in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Goa they would have defeated BJP on most of the seats," claimed Rai.

It is learnt that the three seats AAP is likely to contest in the state are Gurugram, Faridabad and either Karnal or Ambala, while on the rest Hisar, Bhiwani-Mahendargarh, Sirsa, Kurushetra, Rohtak, Sonepat JPP will put its candidates.