Home Nation

LS polls 2019: BJP moves Election Commission over Rahul Gandhi’s Rafale remarks

Nirmala Sitharaman expressed her party's "disappointment" with the poll watchdog, saying it has looked the other way despite their repeated pleas to it against Rahul Gandhi.

Published: 12th April 2019 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

A BJP delegation, including Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and media head Anil Baluni submitted to the EC a memorandum (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP Friday moved the Election Commission seeking action against Rahul Gandhi for his "abusive" and "completely untrue" comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the Congress president of attributing words to the Supreme Court in the Rafale case that it never said.

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman also expressed her party's "disappointment" with the poll watchdog, saying it has looked the other way despite their repeated pleas to it against Gandhi for his "baseless" allegations against Modi.

ALSO READ | Shiv Sena advises BJP to 'speak less' on Rafale deal

A BJP delegation, including Sitharaman, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and its media head Anil Baluni, submitted to the EC a memorandum in which the saffron party also accused the Trinamool Congress of poll rigging in West Bengal during the first phase polling of the general election on Thursday.

Pointing to Gandhi's remarks Wednesday that the apex court has acknowledged that Modi is a "thief" and that he gave Rs 30,000 crore to industrialist Anil Ambani, Naqvi said such "lies" and "baseless allegations" are not only violative of the Model Code of Conduct but also fall under "corrupt practices", as described in the Representation of People Act.

The court had never said such a thing, he said.

"Congress president Rahul Gandhi is using abusive and such strong statements which are totally untrue, calling repeatedly the prime minister a 'chor' (thief) and also putting words in the mouth of Supreme Court," Sitharaman told reporters.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTIONS COVERAGE HERE

Gandhi has been making such allegations without any evidence, she said, adding that the BJP has approached the EC three times so far against the Congress president.

The BJP felt "let down" that the EC has not taken cognizance of its complaints against him, she said.

Taking a dig at Gandhi, Naqvi said the "brand new president" of an old party like the Congress has crossed all boundaries with his utterances.

The apex court had on Wednesday allowed leaked documents to be relied upon by petitioners seeking review of its Rafale judgement and dismissed the government's preliminary objections claiming "privilege" over them.

Gandhi had then claimed that the court has accepted that Modi was a thief.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Election Commission BJP Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi PM Modi Nirmala Sitharaman chowkidar chor hai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp