Home Nation

Modi not talking about 2014 promises as they have not been fulfilled: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

The chief minister accused the BJP of targeting Congress leaders, alleging that the Centre was working in a vindictive manner.

Published: 12th April 2019 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday accused Narendra Modi of coming to power on the basis of false promises, saying the prime minister should clarify to the people how many assurances made in the BJP's manifesto in 2014 were fulfilled.

"There is nothing with the government in the name of achievement. They came to power on the basis of false and fake promises.

He (Modi) cannot claim that the promises that were made in last election have been fulfilled and, therefore, he is deliberately not talking about his previous promises," Gehlot told reporters in Sri Ganganagar.

"A prime minister mentions his achievements done in the (past) five years during elections, but this is for the first time that the prime minister is not talking about the promises which he had made earlier," the senior Congress leader said.

Gehlot alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party wanted to win the election by polarising voters.

"They (BJP leaders) want to win elections by polarising voters on religion and nationalism. It is in their nature. Earlier, they used to talk about 'gau mata' (cow) and later they came to Ram temple. They mention Ram temple during elections," he said.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTIONS COVERAGE HERE

The chief minister accused the BJP of targeting Congress leaders, alleging that the Centre was working in a vindictive manner.

He exuded confidence that the Congress would win all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state and claimed that the Nyay minimum income scheme of the grand old party would change the game like rural job scheme MGNREGA.

Gehlot also addressed a public rally in Sri Ganganagar in support of party candidate Bharat Ram Meghwal.

Congress state president and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and other leaders of the party were present in the rally.

Rajasthan goes to polls in two phases on April 29 and May 6.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan Chief Minister NDA government PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp